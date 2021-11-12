$1.02 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.