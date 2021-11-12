$1.02 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.