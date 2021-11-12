$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.57. 3,902,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,008. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.