$1.17 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.14. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 75.98%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

