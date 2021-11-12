$1.19 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. ICF International has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $106.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.