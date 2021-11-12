$1.19 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. ICF International has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $106.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

