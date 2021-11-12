$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. 30,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

