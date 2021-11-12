-$1.33 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.24). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 27,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,936. The company has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

