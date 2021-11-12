1,000 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $108,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

