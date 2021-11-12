11,240 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 111,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 496,722 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after buying an additional 132,124 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.