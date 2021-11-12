12,100 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,104,000 after purchasing an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBGS stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

