12,156 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

