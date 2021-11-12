$127.23 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report sales of $127.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.90 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $486.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.34 million to $549.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $638.37 million, with estimates ranging from $566.29 million to $772.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 444,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

