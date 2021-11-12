1,322 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 169.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.61.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

