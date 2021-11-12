138,431 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

