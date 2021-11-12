1,424 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $1,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $17,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

