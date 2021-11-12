14,933 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565,586. The stock has a market cap of $270.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

