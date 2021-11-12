15,190 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by blooom inc.

blooom inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,183. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

