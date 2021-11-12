1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 77,800 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,612,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

NYSE TDY opened at $443.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.