1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $667,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 375.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 92,237.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,232.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 232,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $598,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

