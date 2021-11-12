1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 220,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

