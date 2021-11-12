1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $33.39 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 724,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,392,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Olin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

