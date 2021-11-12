1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $27.96 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,963,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $166.37 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.