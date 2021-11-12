1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 76,553 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

