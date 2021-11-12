18,919 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

