1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 5.5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 23,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,408,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Management Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after acquiring an additional 611,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

