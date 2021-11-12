$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.74 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.58. 1,734,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,184,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

