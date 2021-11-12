$232.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $232.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.40 million and the lowest is $214.75 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $173.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $120.83 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.