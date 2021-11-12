23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ME traded down 0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.47. 104,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.62. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 18.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 23andMe stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

