2,787,921 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,787,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,573,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

