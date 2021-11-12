$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $29.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.82 million to $31.05 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $22.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.