$298.04 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $298.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGTI stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

