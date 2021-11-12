2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $50.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

