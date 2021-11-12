2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 48,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,699 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $26.74.
The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.
The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.
About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
