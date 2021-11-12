2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 48,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201,699 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $26.74.

The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

