$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 54,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,164,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

