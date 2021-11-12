$306.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

