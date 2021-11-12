34,040 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 150,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,370,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.