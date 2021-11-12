360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,083 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $25.08 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

