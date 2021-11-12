$363.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce sales of $363.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.04 million and the highest is $382.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CBOE stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.