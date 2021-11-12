$382.48 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report sales of $382.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.89 million to $384.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

