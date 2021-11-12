3,992 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

