3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

3D Systems stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

