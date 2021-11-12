3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

3M (NYSE:MMM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 159,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,435,966 shares.The stock last traded at $182.85 and had previously closed at $180.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average of $193.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 830,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,953,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after buying an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 6.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

