3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

3M (NYSE:MMM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 159,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,435,966 shares.The stock last traded at $182.85 and had previously closed at $180.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

