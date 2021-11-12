$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.54 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.53. 95,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.67. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.