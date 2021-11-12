46,469 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

HOLX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.