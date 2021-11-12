48,458 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $151.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

