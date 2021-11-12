4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 175,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,047. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

