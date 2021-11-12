$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

