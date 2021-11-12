$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the lowest is $5.70 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.42 billion to $25.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.56 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

