$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce sales of $529.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.00 million and the lowest is $527.20 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

