$62.77 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report sales of $62.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $262.88 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $269.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.