$62.77 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report sales of $62.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $262.88 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $269.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

